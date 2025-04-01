How did Meghan Trainor lose weight? Singer finally reveals her shocking transformation secret

Meghan Trainor is finally addressing her shocking weight loss transformation. After months of speculation about her leaner physique, the All About That Bass hitmaker revealed her secret in a social media post on Monday. US singer Meghan Trainor arrives for the 2025 Billboard Women in Music, honoring US rapper and singer Doechii as Billboard Woman of the Year, in the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

How did Meghan Trainor lose weight? Singer reveals her secret

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago,” Trainor admitted in her Instagram post shared to her 18.3 million followers. She went on to say that she had

“been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me.”

The Me Too singer has faced intense scrutiny for her appearance in recent months. In her lengthy statement, Trainor admitted to finding it “disheartening” that people were more focused on her body during her appearance at Billboard Women in Music instead of her career achievements.

“Feeling so honored to be recognized by @billboard Women in Music as a Hitmaker—what a dream!” the 31-year-old wrote, adding, “But it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here.”

The Grammy winner confessed that “this is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.” Trainor then revealed the secret behind her weight loss transformation, explaining that she “worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer.”

Trainor then admitted to using weight loss drugs to support her transformation, making Ozempic speculations true. “And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy,” she quipped before adding, “And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”