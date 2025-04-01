Lip reader reveals what Morgan Wallen said before walking off SNL stage

Morgan Wallen recently sparked controversy after abruptly walking off the Saturday Night Live stage. As the country star's move went viral, fans began slamming him for exiting even before the credits started rolling. Amid the growing chatter around him, a lip reader has revealed that the 31-year-old was in good spirits before leaving and even thanked the cast members. Morgan Wallen abruptly walked off SNL stage, drawing criticism from netizens(SNL)

Here's what Morgan Wallen said before abruptly walking off SNL stage

Lip reader Nicola Hickling decoded Wallen's now-viral moment, revealing that he said, “Thank you all so much” to those onstage. The Last Night singer even told them that he had a “wonderful time,” New York Post reported. He also extended his gratitude to host Mikey Madison as he hugged her.

The Anora star then told Wallen, “Chatting to you was really good,” per the lip reader. As credits began rolling, Colin Jost jokingly told someone, “You gotta remember how he is feeling,” according to Hickling. Following his botched exit, the Cowgirls singer appeared to skip the show's afterparty as he immediately took to Instagram Story to share a photo of his private plane.

“Get me to God’s country,” Wallen captioned the picture. His social media post drew a hilarious response from SNL writer Josh Patten, who later shared a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck parked in New York City and trolled Wallen by copying his caption word-for-word.

After the SNL broadcast, netizens flocked to social media to criticise Wallen's behaviour. “Morgan Wallen is the first musical guest or host on ‘SNL’ that I can recall who just walked off stage during ‘goodnights’ before the credits even started to roll,” an X user wrote.

“Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self control and is a little b**ch storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you’ll NEVER be on #SNL again,” another user added, per the outlet.