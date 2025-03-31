'What did Morgan Wallen whisper in Mikey Madison's ear?' SNL fans speculate after walk-off

Morgan Wallen is facing backlash after his unexpected early exit from Saturday Night Live on March 29. The 31-year-old country singer performed as the musical guest during the episode hosted by Mikey Madison. A source expressed to Variety that Wallen had a good reason for his abrupt departure from the episode as the credits rolled. After Morgan Wallen's abrupt departure from SNL, backlash ensued on social media.(@morganwallen/Instagram)

Why did Wallen step down from the stage amid credit roll on SNL?

Right after Madison expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the episode possible, Wallen whispered something in her ear and then walked off the stage. He breezed past a camera that was in front of him while the episode had not entirely ended. Following his walk off, he posted a picture of his private jet on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Get me to God's country,” as reported by the People magazine.

Wallen’s actions led to a lot of backlash on social media as many found the country star rude. However, a source has now shared with Variety about what really happened.

The insider explained that Wallen had a great time on the sets of SNL and had no intention of offending anyone with his abrupt exit and the following Instagram story. They added that this is how he made his entries and exits all week during the rehearsals and camera blocks in the New York studio.

The source also assured that there is no underlying drama behind his actions as the actor never really put much thought into how his entry and exits would be perceived by others.

Netizens speculate what Wallen whispers to Madison

While people have received an answer to why Wallen walked off the SNL stage, there is one other mystery going around. People are curious to know what the country star whispered to Madison in her before he left. Here is what fans speculate.

A user wrote on X, “Morgan Wallen saying “I’m just tired” on the hot mic then just walking off stage. lol. Also, I think the TV behind him was the track listing for the new album.” A second user wrote, “Morgan Wallen said I didn’t want to be here either. That’s exactly what the show gets for having him in the first place.” A third user wrote, “Morgan Wallen said you can’t even say the N-word out here, much less use chairs as weapons. I’m out.”

Another user wrote, “It sounded like Morgan Wallen said ‘Praise the Lord, and Go Balls!’ while a user wrote, “Morgan Wallen’s PR team said 'be quiet and don’t touch anything'”