Why Morgan Wallen walked off SNL during credits, ‘God’s country' post in focus

Singer Morgan Wallen abruptly walked off the Saturday Night Live stage as soon as the credits started rolling at the end. The country star performed a musical set in the March 29 episode. However, his whispering in actor Mikey Madison's ears before bolting off left fans and onlookers curious. Morgan Wallen exited the stage quickly after his recent SNL performance, sparking curiosity among fans.(@morganwallen/ Instagram)

At the end of the episode, Madison was joined by Wallen as she expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the show possible. Right after she said, “I had a wonderful time,” and the camera panned out, the 31-year-old said something in the Oscar winner’s ear. He then stepped down from the stage while the camera was still going out and quickly went past the camera in front of him.

Why Morgan Wallen bolted off the SNL stage

After the episode, Wallen posted a picture of a private jet he was boarding on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Get me to God's country." During the episode, he performed his song I’m The Problem from his upcoming album of the same name. He returned to the stage for the second time to perform Just In Case which is also from his soon-to-be-released album.

We do not know the exact reason why Morgan Wallen left, but he surely had someplace to be.

His exit raised eyebrows as one user wrote on X, “Morgan Wallen walking off stage at the ending of SNL is perfect example of a prick a** b****.” A second user wrote, “Morgan Wallen said I didn’t want to be here either. That’s exactly what the show gets for having him in the first place.” Another user wrote, “Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self control and is a little b**** storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you'll NEVER be on #SNL again.”

Morgan Wallen’s controversial SNL debut

Wallen appeared on the SNL stage five years after his controversial debut as the musical guest in 2020. He was initially supposed to perform two months prior in late 2019. However, the country star’s pictures of kissing multiple college women and attending parties without a mask in Alabama broke the protocols instated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the incident he was disinvited from the original gig with SNL.

During his initial appearance in the space, apart from his musical performances, Wallen also took part in the series’ sketches where he made swipes at the controversies he was involved in at the time. In the sketch, he got warnings from his future self about the incidents he got himself in, then.