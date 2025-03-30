From JFK files to Greenland, here's how SNL roasts Trump admn's Signal scandal with Mikey Madison playing teen girl

‘Saturday Night Live’ took a brutal swipe at President Donald Trump administration's latest ‘Signal’ text scandal, which garnered huge backlash from the Democrats as they called for resignation of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. SNL takes dig at Signal scandal: Mikey Madison, who won Oscar for 'Anora', played a role of a teenage girl chatting with her pals -- Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman -- about high school and crushes. (SNL)

Mikey Madison, who won Oscar for 'Anora', played a role of a teenage girl chatting with her pals -- Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman -- about high school and crushes. Andrew Dismukes, who played US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, infiltrated the group chat.

“FYI, green light on Yemen raid. Rockets went airborne 15 minutes ago,” Dismukes stated. “Who’s ready to glass some Houthi rebels? Flag emoji, flag emoji, flag emoji, fire emoji, eggplant.”

Trump's administration faced criticism last week after The Atlantic revealed that a number of the president's top national security officials and department heads, including Vice President JD Vance, had been discussing impending airstrikes on Yemen on Signal. They accidently added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, the publication's editor-in-chief, to the group.

Mikey Madison as teen goes on date with Matt Gaetz

Meanwhile, Vance, played by Bowen Yang, appeared in the Greenland conversation and confessed that “nobody knows why I'm here, especially me.”

Madison mentioned, “Got to go, Matt’s here to pick me up. We’re going to a movie.”

“Who? Gaetz?” Dismukes as Hegseth inquired in reference to the former Republican congressman who was the subject of a House ethics subcommittee investigation into claims of sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied any misconduct.

SNL and JFK files

Marcello Hernandez as Secretary of State Marco Rubio also joined in the conversation, rattling about the release of the “real JFK files.”

Sherman's high school student remarked, “I think you accidentally added us to a government chat.”

“It could be worse, you could add the editor of the Atlantic again,” Bowen as Vance added.

Mikey Day, who was portraying Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg, responded, “You did.”

Hernandez's Rubio attempted to gather the three adolescent girls' identifying details to provide to ICE.