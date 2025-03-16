Jason Isaacs is shutting down questions about The White Lotus penis scene: ‘If Mikey Madison, Margaret Qualley…'

Jason Isaacs is done talking about his nude scene and whether he used prosthetics in the fourth episode of The White Lotus Season 3. The actor called out the question on his nude scene when he appeared for an interview on Fox 5. The actor countered the question and asked whether a female actor would be asked the same question too. (Also read: The White Lotus season 3's Lisa, Parker Posey open up on how Thailand adds a fresh spin and more) English actor Jason Isaacs attends the season three premiere of HBO's "The White Lotus" at River Park ICONSIAM in Bangkok on February 14, 2025. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)(AFP)

What Jason Isaacs said

During the interaction, Jason seemed irritated when asked about the nude scene. He said, “Let me ask you this, if you had a woman here would you be very keen in talking about her downstairs equipment? Would you ever talk about an actress about that? I don't think you would. I think it is a terrible double standard.”

When the host said she would, Jason said, “You would not. If Mikey Madison comes on, would you ask her if that was her real parts? Or Margaret Qualley comes on. I don't think you would. I have watched all the interviews and no one has ever asked them about their body parts.”

A similar something happened on CBS Mornings on Friday where Isaacs told hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson about the double standards of being asked about his nude scene. "Because the Best Actress this year was Mikey Madison at the Oscars, and I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which is on [screen] all the time.” “I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men,” he said.

What movies are being talked about?

Jason was referring to Mikey Madison's role in Anora, in which she played a stripper who gets married to a Russian oligarch. The film had several sex scenes featuring nudity from the actor. Mikey won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film. The other film which Jason referred to was Margaret Qualley's The Substance, a body horror film directed by Coralie Fargeat.

It should be noted that Margaret Qualley and Mikey Madison have spoken at length in interviews about their sex scenes and body shots in the movie. 'The honest truth of being a sex worker is that your body is your work and your skin is your costume. Ani is comfortable with that and so was I," Mikey told The Wrap earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Margaret talked about her nude scenes and told The Sunday Times, “Unfortunately there is no magic boob potion, so we had to glue those on. Coralie [Fargeat] found an incredible prosthetic team to endow me with the rack of a lifetime, just not my lifetime.”

The White Lotus Season 3 also stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jon Gries, Sarah Catherine Hook among others. It is available to watch in India on Jio Hotstar. A new episode drops every Monday.