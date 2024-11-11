The White Lotus season 3 first glimpse introduces BLACKPINK's Lisa as Thailand hotel receptionist. Watch

The official social media handle of Mike White's popular thriller show The White Lotus has offered the first glimpse into season 3. This time, the Emmy Award-winning show will be set in Thailand. (Also Read – The White Lotus Season 3: 5 things to know about return of the Emmy-nominated show) The White Lotus season 3 first glimpse introduces BLACKPINK's Lisa as Thailand hotel receptionist.

Lisa makes debut

The teaser starts with the foucs on a life-sized bronze statue of Lord Buddha in Thailand. It then introduces the star cast one by one, lost in the locales like kids in a candy store. Popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK member Lisa pops up, dressed in a white hotel receptionist uniform, her hair pulled back in a bun, and sporting a wide grin. “Welcome to Thailand,” she says as she welcomes the guests, unaware of what's in store for them this season.

Internet loves Lisa

Fans of the show and the singer couldn't help but flood social media with excitement. An Instagram user commented on the teaser, “Lisaaaaaaaaaa (heart eyes and fire emojis).” LISAAAAAAAA OMG (heart eyes emojis) I CANT WAIT," wrote another. “OMG LISA I can’t wait my favorite series plus my favorite artists!!!!!!” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Need this so bad is an understatement.”

A person also said, “ACTRESS LISA IS COMING.” “Girl Lisa is gonna be the star of this show I just know it,” wrote another. “The White Lotus series is art in motion,” read a comment. However, many fans also showed disappointment that Lisa is cast as hotel staff, not as a guest. “OMG LISA as the hotel staff???? (crying emojis).” Another called it a case of “lousy casting.”

The White Lotus season 3 will feature Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Jupiter’s Legacy), Dom Hetrakul (Bangkok Dangerous, The Outrage), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise, The Death of Stalin), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Parker Posey (Best in Show, The Staircase), and Tayme Thapthimthong (Farang, Skin Trade).

The series has been shot around "Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property," HBO had said in a press release. The White Lotus season 3 will premiere in 2025.