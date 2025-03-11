Timothee Chalamet refuses to kiss gf Kylie Jenner in awkward PDA video at tennis match; ‘he just not that into her’

Last Sunday, Timothee Chalamet was spotted enjoying a carefree day at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells with none other than girlfriend Kylie Jenner. But, while the day appeared to be filled with lighthearted moments, a recent viral video captured by paparazzi has sparked a new round of speculation — this time, about the nature of Timothee and Kylie’s relationship. The couple first made headlines in 2023 when rumours about their romance began to swirl, but their latest public appearance has left many fans questioning the authenticity of their connection. In the video, which has since taken the internet by storm, Timothee and Kylie are seen attending the tennis match between Ugo Humbert of France and Denmark’s Holger Rune; while the match itself was intense, it was the couple’s interactions that caught the attention of netizens, particularly the subtle — yet telling — differences in their body language. Timothee Chalamet with gf Kylie Jenner

As the video rolls on, Kylie can be seen beaming at Timothee, leaning in for a kiss, and pulling him toward her. However, Timothee's reaction was anything but affectionate. Unlike previous moments where he was more visibly engaged, he is seen hesitating, keeping his eyes wide open as Kylie planted a few pecks on his lips. The awkwardness of the exchange was palpable, and viewers couldn't help but take to social media to weigh in.

“Does it seem like she likes him way more than he likes her, or am I crazy? Lol,” one user commented, echoing the sentiments of many. Another added, “The way Kylie forces him into a kiss because of the paparazzi… Ain’t no way this relationship is real.” Some were even more blunt, saying, “Bro isn’t into her at all.” One user even quipped, “I’ve acted just like him before. And I wasn’t into her at all.” Fans were quick to contrast this moment with the support Timothée had shown Kylie just a week earlier. Following his loss at the Oscars, the actor was seen turning to Kylie for a comforting hug, a display of affection that many interpreted as a genuine, supportive gesture. So, what changed between then and now?

The body language in the new video seems to suggest a shift in the dynamics of their relationship. While Kylie appears to be fully engaged, her affection towards Timothee seems to be one-sided. Whether it’s the result of the pressure of constant paparazzi attention, or just a sign of different levels of emotional investment, it’s hard to deny that something feels off. One thing is clear: as this viral video continues to make the rounds, the internet has plenty to say about Timothee and Kylie’s relationship. For now, though, it looks like the ball is firmly in Timothee's court!