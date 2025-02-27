‘Great job, Jimmy’: Fallon was his savage best while roasting Elon Musk, fans call it ‘brilliant’

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon pulled no punches in a scathing rap roast of Elon Musk on The Tonight Show, delivering a sharp-witted takedown that had audiences roaring with laughter. With razor-sharp lyrics and a satirical edge, Fallon lampooned Musk’s business decisions, eyebrow-raising political ties, and larger-than-life persona. The performance quickly set the internet abuzz, drawing both applause and criticism as social media users weighed in on the billionaire’s latest moment in the spotlight. Elon Musk announced that government workers who fail to return to the office this week will be placed on administrative leave.(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The rap comes amid growing backlash as federal worker unions and activist groups in California filed a lawsuit to block the email mandate, regarding an Elon Musk-backed order requiring them to submit a summary of their work from the past week via email—or risk termination.

The rap served as a satirical weekly update, with lyrics that read:

“Sunday, layoffs. Monday, speech.

Tuesday, layoffs. Wednesday, post some memes.

Thursday, fire FDA, get bird flu from RFK.

Friday, get some brunch with Ye, he’s now in charge of the CIA.”

Fallon didn’t stop there. He took a jibe at Musk’s demand for a five-task report, imagining a government worker’s sarcastic response:

“I received this email.

I opened this email.

I read this email.

I laughed at this email.

I deleted this email.

Five. There’s five.”

The host compared the policy to something out of Cinderella, joking, “It’s hard to take it seriously when you’re stealing rules from a fairy tale.”

Taking to the comments section, a user wrote, “Oh Jimmy if i couldn’t love you more you surprise and amaze me and all your fans this is just brilliant!!!!”

Another added, “I already loved loved loved Jimmy Fallon now he’s just catapulted into the stratosphere of my admiration and respect. Woo hoo.”

Take a look at the video:

Elon Musk, serving as a billionaire advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Monday that government workers who fail to return to the office this week will be placed on administrative leave.

He also stated that federal employees who have disregarded Trump’s executive order to resume in-person work had already been given ample notice.

"Those who ignored President Trump’s executive order to return to work have now received over a month’s warning," Musk wrote on X. "Starting this week, those who still fail to return to the office will be placed on administrative leave."

Musk’s latest directive followed an email sent by his team to hundreds of thousands of federal employees, instructing them to report five specific accomplishments from the previous week within 48 hours.

The email warned that any employee who failed to submit their response by the deadline—set at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday—would face termination.