Karan Aujla’s Mumbai gig turns chaotic as a Nigerian influencer gets into an ugly fight. Watch

Singer Karan Aujla’s recent Mumbai concert has been marred by an ugly fight. A video from the concert shows Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozi getting into a physical fight with an attendee at the venue. Karan Aujla took the stage in Mumbai on November 23.

Nigerian influencer gets into ugly fight

Karan Aujla took the stage in Mumbai on November 23 as part of the Rolling Loud India festival at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Now, a video from the event has surfaced online showing Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie getting into a physical altercation with another man in the crowd.

In the viral clip, Agu is seen losing his composure at another attendee as the two engage in a heated physical altercation. The influencer grabs the man by the collar while people around them rush in to pull the two apart. The reason behind the altercation is still unknown.

Agu Stanley Chiedozie has not issued a statement about the incident so far, leaving fans curious to know what actually happened.

“Agu got no chill,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Kis baat ka panga h? (what’s the issue).” One social media user asked, “What are they fighting for?”

More about Karan Aujla’s performance

Karan Aujla wrapped up the event by performing his hits, including Chitta Kurta, Softly, and Tauba Tauba, which had the audience cheering. Another video from the concert showed Aujla performing when someone in the crowd hurled a T-shirt at him. He quickly dodged it as the cloth fell near his feet. While the act itself was surprising, what caught everyone’s attention was his reaction. Moments later, Aujla picked up the T-shirt, wiped the sweat off his face, and coolly tossed it back into the audience.

The rest of the lineup included acts such as NAV, Sheck Wes, Rich the Kid, and Westside Gunn.