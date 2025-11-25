Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Karan Aujla, Don Toliver, Divine, rock Rolling Loud India Day 2

Natasha Coutinho
Nov 25, 2025 01:55 am IST

Rolling Loud India Day Two: Karan Aujla, Don Toliver and Divine electrify the crowd in Navi Mumbai.

On day two of Rolling Loud India, at Navi Mumbai's Kharghar the energy was upped a notch higher. The audience brought crosscultural enthusiasm with fans jumping, singing, and vibing to both Punjabi anthems and western rap.

Rolling Loud day 2
Rolling Loud day 2

Karan Aujla wrapped the event by performing his hits Chitta Kurta, Softly and Tauba Tauba, which had the audience cheering.

Don Toliver delivered his signature, melodic trap set featuring songs such as Tore Up, Tiramisu, Lemonade and Had Enough.

Divine gave a major moment to fans by performing tracks from his upcoming album Walking on Water, live for the first time.

Los Angeles based singer-song writer Allyn took to the stage in a wheelchair in a bright red outfit as she performed with an injured leg.

The rest of the lineup - including acts like NAV, Sheck Wes, Rich the Kid, and Westside Gunn added a rich mix of global trap, underground rap, and desi hip-hop to the festival’s sonic palette.

