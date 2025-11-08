Delhi Police turns Karan Aujla’s ‘Boyfriend’ into a creative road safety campaign, watch here

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s chartbuster Boyfriend can now be seen in a creatively new way as the Delhi Police dons it in their playlist! Amid social media trends, the viral song has been cleverly used by the force to promote road safety campaign and to encourage commuters to wear helmets and follow traffic rules.
In a video uploaded on its social media handles, the Delhi Police has incorporated Aujla’s popular number – featuring popular artiste Sunanda Sharma – to raise awareness about reckless driving. The clip highlights common violations such as riding without helmets, performing stunts on the road, and triple-riding. Depicting how a prospective bride rejects marriage proposals, from boys who send in their photos flaunting their reckless driving, the video urges citizens to take a cue and follow the traffic rules for their safety in future.
The caption cleverly noted that those who respect traffic laws are the real heart-winners! The post has also tagged Aujla and actor Sunanda Sharma, who starred in the original music video. The campaign quickly caught fire online, earning praise for its wit and creativity. Many users lauded the Delhi Police’s social media team for their out-of-the-box approach.
One amused commenter has asked, “Editor, how much salary do you take?”, while another has said, “This team deserves an award.” Fans also chimed in with comments like “Karan Aujla, you’re crazy!” and “Karan Aujla ka comment kidhar hai?”, adding to the post’s viral charm.