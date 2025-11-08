Delhi Police turns Karan Aujla’s ‘Boyfriend’ into a creative road safety campaign, watch here

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s chartbuster Boyfriend can now be seen in a creatively new way as the Delhi Police dons it in their playlist! Amid social media trends, the viral song has been cleverly used by the force to promote road safety campaign and to encourage commuters to wear helmets and follow traffic rules. Karan Aujla’s song Boyfriend, featuring Sunanda Sharma, is now on Delhi Police's playlist to urge citizens to follow traffic rules! (Photo: Instagram)

In a video uploaded on its social media handles, the Delhi Police has incorporated Aujla’s popular number – featuring popular artiste Sunanda Sharma – to raise awareness about reckless driving. The clip highlights common violations such as riding without helmets, performing stunts on the road, and triple-riding. Depicting how a prospective bride rejects marriage proposals, from boys who send in their photos flaunting their reckless driving, the video urges citizens to take a cue and follow the traffic rules for their safety in future.

Watch the video here: