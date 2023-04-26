Malayalam actor Mamukkoya dies at 77 in Kozhikode after suffering cardiac arrest

Malayalam actor-comedian Mamukkoya, who collapsed on a football field earlier this week and suffered a cardiac arrest along with a brain haemorrhage, died in a private hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. He was 77. Also read: Veteran actor Mandeep Roy passes away Malayalam actor Mamukkoya died at 77.

After he collapsed on a football field following a cardiac arrest, he was hospitalised and kept on a ventilator. He was undergoing treatment. However, his condition did not improve and he died on Wednesday.

News agency ANI tweeted, “Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away in Kozhikode.” Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai also took to Twitter to confirm the news of Mamukkoya's demise. “Mamukkoya (77), one of the finest comedy actors ever in Malayalam cinema passed away. Who can forget this Kozhikode man, the epicentre of laughter in so many films? (sic),” he tweeted.

Having acted in over 400 Malayalam films, Mamukkoya began his acting stint by doing theatre in 1979. He went on to become an actor by doing comic roles and was popular for playing characters that spoke Malabar accent.

Recently, he was seen in Malayalam films like Halal Love Story, Kuruthi and Minnal Murali among others. Last year, he was also seen in Tamil film Cobra, which featured Vikram and had music by AR Rahman. In 1997, he had also worked in the lone French film Flammen im Paradies.

