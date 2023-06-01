Crew of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 meets with bus accident near highway, injured rushed to hospital: Report

The shoot of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule, also known as Pushpa 2, is progressing at brisk pace. On Wednesday, a bus carrying artistes of Pushpa 2 was returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana, when it hit another bus that was stationary. As per reports, the accident took place on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Narketpally. Two artistes, who sustained injuries in the accident, were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Also read: Allu Arjun scares tigers, returns from dead to rule in Pushpa 2's first look Pushpa 2 is an upcoming Telugu action film written and directed by Sukumar, and features Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Police investigation underway

As per news reports, the driver of the Pushpa 2 unit bus didn’t notice the stationary Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus, and rammed into it. Due to the accident, there was a heavy traffic jam for a few hours. Police investigation is already underway. Reports added that the police is looking into nearby CCTV footage to find out more about the accident.

‘Where is Pushpa’ video

Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure. In April, the makers teased fans with a special video that was released on April 7 on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday.

The video titled ‘Where is Pushpa’ reveals that Pushpa has escaped from Tirupati prison with bullet wounds and he’s on the run. The video ends with the question, ‘Where is Pushpa’.

In the video, we get some quick shots of riots and people going berserk. It is unclear whether it is the actual footage from the second part or just random shots that have been put together for this video.

About Pushpa 2

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli. It is directed by Sukumar.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last year, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

