Tara Sharma congratulates Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar; revisiting the time he called their relationship ‘genuine’

One of the most talked about and celebrated actors of the country at the moment is Akshaye Khanna . Not only did he win hearts with his versatile and intense portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar , but also emerged as an internet sensation with his viral dance scene. Netizens can’t get enough of Akshaye vibing to the Arabic track FA9LA , sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi, in this scene and are now circulating it across social media. Well, congratulating him on the same, actor and old friend Tara Sharma has now shared an unseen pic of Akshaye.

Along with the snap, clicked years ago, Tara Sharma shared, “A huge congrats Akshaye! We haven’t watched it yet but our insta feeds are full of #dhurandar ! Particularly this song and your entry! So here’s a good luck message to you and all the team! Haaha this song, the swag, the aura. Link in story swipe up. Having known each other since we were little it’s really fab to watch you stay true to your passion of acting. Our school plays were perhaps all our first step into the world of performing and from way back then, we knew you’d be doing this. Perhaps the most private person I know. Happy for you, that your quiet hard work is reaping rewards! #flashback photo from before your no photo era / aura 😂!”

For the uninitiated, there was a time when Akshaye was rumoured to be dating Tara. When asked about the same by Karan Johar on his chat show in 2007, Akshaye had shared, “That’s a genuine relationship.” This was a rare instance when Akshaye opened up about his personal life. Reports suggest that he and Tara dated for two long years, and continued being good friends even after breaking up. In fact, Akshaye was also on Tara’s wedding guest list when she got married to Roopak Saluja in 2007. Speaking to TOI about her fiance being okay with her ex-boyfriend being invited to the wedding, Tara had shared, “Of course! Roopak is very fond of Akshaye. Besides, Akshaye and I broke up long back. But we've always remained friends. So everything is amicable.”

It sure is nice to see Akshaye’s childhood bestie, along with the rest of the internet, lauding him for his phenomenal performance in Dhurandhar. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2, which is set to release on March 19, 2026.