Was Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar dance inspired by father Vinod Khanna? Old video with Rekha goes viral

While Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar breaks records at the box office, Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance from the film has taken over social media. When the film was first announced, fans were quite excited to witness Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal in never-seen-before avatars. But it was Akshaye and his aura farming as Rehman Dakait that emerged as one of the biggest highlights after Dhurandhar’s release. Especially his entry as the Sher-E-Baloch in a scene where the actor dances to the Arabic track FA9LA , sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi. Well, a similar video of Akshaye’s father and late superstar Vinod Khanna has now gone viral on the internet.

The viral video starring Rekha and Vinod Khanna along with Pakistan cricket captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan is reportedly from a 1989 charity event in Lahore, Pakistan. In the clip, Vinod and Rekha can be seen dancing together. Their groovy steps reminded many of Akshaye Khanna’s viral scene from Dhurandhar , with fans wondering if Akshaye was inspired by his father. Under this clip, one netizen gushed, “Now I understand why everytime I say Akshaye Khanna is so awesome why my mom says you don't know the craze for Vinod Khanna in our times,” whereas another pointed out, “Both danced in Pakistan (one in real life, other in reel life) ☠️.”

A comment read, “He may have done it unintentionally, a lot of kids embody similar body language as their parents. Either way, I’m here for it,” while another fan shared, “My father was a huge fan of Vinod Khanna, I grew up watching his movies.. always loved his style❤️ and now his son🔥🔥.” A netizen even claimed, “What a tribute he gave to his father ❤️🙌🔥.”

Recently, the choreographer of the film as well as Akshaye’s co-star Danish Pandor revealed that this viral scene was spontaneous, choreographed by Akshaye himself. Well, maybe not inspired, but Akshaye’s scene has definitely reminded many of Vinod’s throwback performance.