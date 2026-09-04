Dimple Kapadia calls Dil Chahta Hai role ‘flattering’ after initially rejecting it: ‘A younger guy is in love with me’

Dimple also remembered how she had tried to convince herself that someone else should take on the part because she was unsure whether she could pull it off. “As you can see, Sid (Akshaye Khanna) has not come back. He has left me. But the character was brilliant and slightly difficult for me. Knowing me, I was trying to run away to the other side. And I was busy recommending other heroines. Guts hi nahi the ke ye role kar payenge. I didn't have the guts to play the role. But thank God, better sense prevailed. God is kind,” she added.

Dimple Kapadia revealed that she wasn't immediately convinced about playing Tara, especially given the unusual nature of her character's relationship with a much younger man. But the story and the role eventually won her over, despite her initial reservations. "I absolutely fell in love with the story. I thought it was brilliant. And it was flattering to my ego that a younger guy is in love with me," she said. "But I don't recommend it at all," she shared with We Are Yuvaa YouTube channel.

It has been 25 years since Dil Chahta Hai arrived in theatres and gave Bollywood a fresh take on friendship, relationships and growing up. To mark the milestone, the film's cast and makers reunited in Mumbai on August 28, looking back at the memories and moments that shaped Farhan Akhtar 's directorial debut. Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan , Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni were part of the special reunion. The group came together for a conversation and also posed for pictures, taking a trip down memory lane as they revisited their experiences of making a film that went on to become a favourite across generations.

Saif Ali Khan almost walked away Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was not immediately convinced about doing Dil Chahta Hai. Around the same time, he had offers to play the lead in two other films, so he was hesitant about taking on a role that was part of an ensemble rather than being the film's only hero.

Dimple Kapadia remembered stepping in to convince him. "Saif, you have to do this film. It's a fantastic role. How can you not do this film?" she told him.

Aamir Khan also tried to change Saif's mind. He told him that Dil Chahta Hai was being made on a much bigger scale than the other films he was considering and assured him that the way his character would be presented would make a difference.