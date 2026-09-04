Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur The Movie, gives a massive thumbs up: ‘Solid, kadak, masaledar ride’

The move from a streaming series to a feature film is a big one for the franchise. However, the makers have retained the elements that made Mirzapur popular in the first place — its larger-than-life characters, intense rivalries and unpredictable twists.

The Mirzapur franchise, which became a major hit after premiering on Amazon Prime Video, has now taken its larger-than-life world to cinemas. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film brings back several familiar faces while introducing new characters to the story. Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit remain at the centre of the action, as the power struggle and violence of the Mirzapur world get a theatrical scale.

Karan Johar has joined the list of celebrities praising Mirzapur The Movie. The filmmaker and head of Dharma Productions shared his reaction to the film on social media, giving the latest chapter of the popular franchise a strong thumbs up. His praise comes as the film brings the much-loved Mirzapur universe from the streaming platform to the big screen.

Karan Johar shared the high-energy trailer on his Instagram Stories along with a glowing review of the film. The filmmaker, who has often spoken about his love for entertaining cinema, was particularly impressed by how the movie brings its established characters together with the new additions.

Sharing his reaction, Johar wrote: “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven’t seen the series you will love the film!!!”