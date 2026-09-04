Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur The Movie, gives a massive thumbs up: ‘Solid, kadak, masaledar ride’
Mirzapur The Movie, the beloved Prime Video franchise, released in theatres on September 4, 2026.
Karan Johar has joined the list of celebrities praising Mirzapur The Movie. The filmmaker and head of Dharma Productions shared his reaction to the film on social media, giving the latest chapter of the popular franchise a strong thumbs up. His praise comes as the film brings the much-loved Mirzapur universe from the streaming platform to the big screen.
From OTT favourite to theatrical release
The Mirzapur franchise, which became a major hit after premiering on Amazon Prime Video, has now taken its larger-than-life world to cinemas. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film brings back several familiar faces while introducing new characters to the story. Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit remain at the centre of the action, as the power struggle and violence of the Mirzapur world get a theatrical scale.
The move from a streaming series to a feature film is a big one for the franchise. However, the makers have retained the elements that made Mirzapur popular in the first place — its larger-than-life characters, intense rivalries and unpredictable twists.
Karan Johar praises the film
Deep Dive
Karan Johar shared the high-energy trailer on his Instagram Stories along with a glowing review of the film. The filmmaker, who has often spoken about his love for entertaining cinema, was particularly impressed by how the movie brings its established characters together with the new additions.
Sharing his reaction, Johar wrote: “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven’t seen the series you will love the film!!!”
About Mirzapur The Movie
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.
Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film introduces Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan stars as a new face, while Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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