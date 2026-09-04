Salman Khan brings his signature swag as he begins Bigg Boss 20 shoot. Watch

Salman Khan looked dapper in a cowboy hat, half jacket, T-shirt and jeans as he posed for photographs on the Bigg Boss set. The actor also clicked pictures with the paparazzi present at the shoot. His swag was unmistakable in the videos and photos emerging from the Bigg Boss set.

Salman Khan has begun shooting for Bigg Boss 20 . The actor has started filming for the much-awaited reality show's grand premiere, and his first look from the Bigg Boss stage has now been unveiled.

The makers have also unveiled glimpses of the new Bigg Boss house, which features a quirky mix of fantasy-inspired elements and modern design. The house features décor inspired by Alice in Wonderland, along with a shark-themed pool, a giant pink teapot that flows into a couch and a hot-air balloon transformed into a seating area.

Who are some of the rumored contestants for Bigg Boss 20?

Who are some of the rumored contestants for Bigg Boss 20?

When does Bigg Boss 20 premiere and where can I watch it?

When does Bigg Boss 20 premiere and where can I watch it?

The Bigg Boss house has been designed this season taking inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. The new house also has two secret rooms and 104 cameras, which will keep a close watch on the contestants throughout their stay.

Rumoured list of contestants The rumoured contestants for this season include a mix of television actors, reality-show personalities, social media creators and regional stars. While the complete lineup is yet to be officially announced, several names have been reported as being part of Bigg Boss 20.

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is a reality-TV personality who has previously won MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla, making him one of the more familiar faces on the list. Qazi Touqeer, who rose to fame through the reality show Fame Gurukul, is another name doing the rounds. Rapper Yung DSA, also known as Yeda Yung, is reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

The list also includes several television actors, with Mahhi Vij, Khushi Dubey and Aman Gandhi among the names being discussed. Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Uditi Singh, Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan, Rohed Khan, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill and Rhiti Tiwari are also rumoured to participate in the show.