Salman Khan ‘warns’ Bandra cafe with Tukaram Mundhe-coded ‘threat’: ‘Hygiene maintained or I will send him’

Salman reshared the cafe owner's video and added his own playful message: "Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained or I will send HIM and it's done sis". While he did not take Mundhe's name, the mention of “HIM” appeared to be a cheeky reference to the FDA chief, who has been cracking down on food outlets across Maharashtra. Salman also put his own spin on his viral "It's done, bro" line, signing off with "it's done sis".

Salman Khan has given his friend's new Bandra cafe a rather hilarious reminder to get the basics right. Sharing a video of The Tuck Shop at Savio's on his Instagram Story, the actor asked for his coffee to be refilled and jokingly told the cafe not to compromise on prices, quality or hygiene. His warning also appeared to be a cheeky reference to Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe , known for his strict action against food outlets.

Why Tukaram Mundhe has become a talking point Tukaram Mundhe has emerged as a familiar name in Maharashtra's food safety crackdown after taking charge as FDA Commissioner on May 26, 2026. In just two months, his team reportedly carried out over 3,000 inspections and suspended the licences of nearly 165 establishments.

His no-nonsense approach has also earned him the "real-life Singham" tag on social media. Under his watch, the FDA has stepped up surprise inspections at restaurants, hotels, clubs, fast-food outlets and institutional kitchens, with officials acting against concerns such as poor hygiene, food adulteration, fake paneer, adulterated milk and unlicensed operations.

Speaking to students on Independence Day, he said, "I think for a healthy nation, healthy people are important. For healthy people, healthy food and medicine are important. And for that, regulators need to work towards that goal".

What's next for Salman Khan? On the work front, Salman Khan is set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The new season will premiere on September 6, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is currently undergoing reshoots. He also has Vamshi Paidipally’s Monster, which stars Nayanthara alongside him and is expected to release around Eid 2027.