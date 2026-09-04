Inside Bigg Boss 20 house: From teapot couch, mysterious Room No 20 to octopus chessboard, a sneak peek

A giant teapot is among the first things to catch the eye, with its spout seemingly pouring into a couch and turning a simple kitchen object into a piece of furniture. Another striking feature is a giant octopus clutching chess pieces in its tentacles. The unusual combination brings together the unpredictability of the sea and the careful thinking behind a game of chess — much like the surprises, alliances and strategies that define life inside the Bigg Boss house.

The Season 20 house is built around the idea of duality, bringing together elements that normally would not belong in the same space. Familiar objects have been given unusual twists, creating a house that feels colourful, lively and a little out of the ordinary. The bright, modern design adds to its youthful vibe, while the quirky installations ensure that there is something unexpected around almost every corner.

The Bigg Boss house is known for adding its own flavour to the drama, and Season 20 takes that a notch higher. Salman Khan is set to return to the TV screens as a host which is supposed to bigger and grander. This time, the house has been turned into a quirky, dreamlike space where everyday things come with an unexpected twist. From unusual furniture to eye-catching installations, every corner has something that can make you stop, look again and wonder what you’re actually looking at.

There is also a hot-air balloon that has been turned into a comfortable seating area. Usually associated with flying away and exploring new places, it gets an entirely different purpose inside the house. A quirky tap with flowers growing out of it adds another playful touch, mixing something as ordinary as a tap with the beauty of nature.

Eyes can also be spotted throughout the house, tying the entire design back to the show's core idea of constant observation. They are a visual reminder that inside Bigg Boss, every conversation, move and reaction can be noticed. In a house where contestants are always being watched, the eyes add an interesting layer to the overall design.