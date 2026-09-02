Bigg Boss 20 contestant list: Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan to Riya Ahir, here’s who can join Salman Khan’s show

Arishfa Khan, who started out as a child actor before becoming a popular social media personality, is another name linked to the season. Rapper Yung DSA, better known as Yeda Yung, has also reportedly signed on for the show and is expected to enter the house.

Kushal Tanwar, better known as Gullu, is no stranger to the reality TV world and is reportedly set to enter Bigg Boss 20. He has already emerged victorious on MTV Roadies XX (Double Cross) and MTV Splitsvilla X6 (Splitsvilla 16). Singer and social media personality Qazi Touqeer is also expected to join the show. He previously won Fame Gurukul, the same reality show that also featured Arijit Singh as a participant.

Bigg Boss 20 is only days away, and the buzz around its contestant lineup is already picking up. Salman Khan will be back as the host when the reality show premieres on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. This season brings together a rather unexpected mix of television actors, reality stars, influencers, singers and a sporting legend. From familiar television faces to personalities from the world of sports and social media, here’s a look at everyone who is rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Uditi Singh is another contestant whose name has reportedly been locked for the upcoming season. She has often been in the news because of her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi. Interestingly, Karan, who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, is also rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 20. Uditi and Karan were in a relationship for around three years before calling it quits in 2022. Meanwhile, content creator Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, is also reportedly among the contestants finalised for the new season.

Television actors Khushi Dubey, who has been part of TV shows such as Naagin and Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai, is reportedly set to enter Bigg Boss 20. Badho Bahu actor Kanika Mann is also expected to join the new season.

Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, is another name reportedly linked to Bigg Boss 20. His possible entry has grabbed attention, particularly after he publicly apologised to his family around two months ago and spoke about leaving their past differences behind. Mahhi Vij has also reportedly been approached for the show. The television actor, who has been a familiar face for years, recently parted ways with actor-host Jay Bhanushali after 14 years of marriage.

Aman Gandhi is also expected to be part of the upcoming season. He has featured in shows including Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 3 and Daayan, and recently quit Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. Geeta Basra, who stepped away from the entertainment industry after marrying cricketer Harbhajan Singh, is also reportedly making her return to the limelight after several years away from regular screen appearances.

Amrapali Dubey is expected to add a Bhojpuri touch to Bigg Boss 20. One of the best-known names in Bhojpuri cinema, she was recently seen on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal. Rohed Khan, who was last seen in Sarzameen, is another name that has emerged in connection with the upcoming season.