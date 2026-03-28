Badshah says ‘past few weeks tested me’ amid Tateeree controversy, wedding buzz with Isha Rikhi: 'Ready for next phase'

Badshah shares emotional note from after London show

After his London concert, Badshah took to Instagram Stories to share his thoughts and express his gratitude. He wrote: “I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting with a lot. But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did. The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for. I think I’m ready for the next phase. New music is on its way and I’m pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn’t say why I needed it.”