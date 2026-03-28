Badshah says ‘past few weeks tested me’ amid Tateeree controversy, wedding buzz with Isha Rikhi: 'Ready for next phase'
After the recent London concert, Badshah shared a note announcing new music while talking about the toll the recent controversy has taken on him.
Rapper Badshah has been in the news recently, first for the controversy around his single Tateeree for indecent represtation women and then for the circulation of alleged wedding photos with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Following these developments, he shared an emotional note after a concert in London, giving fans a glimpse into his reflections during a challenging period.
Badshah shares emotional note from after London show
After his London concert, Badshah took to Instagram Stories to share his thoughts and express his gratitude. He wrote: “I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting with a lot. But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did. The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for. I think I’m ready for the next phase. New music is on its way and I’m pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn’t say why I needed it.”
Tateeree controversy and FIR
The song Tateeree, released in March 2026, attracted criticism for its bold lyrics and suggestive visuals, including imagery and lines deemed inappropriate by many. Social media debates and public commentary questioned whether the content had crossed cultural and ethical boundaries.
Authorities in Panchkula, Haryana, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Badshah under provisions related to public decency and indecent representation of women. Following the backlash and legal scrutiny, the song was removed from YouTube and other streaming platforms, and Badshah issued a public apology. In his statement, he clarified that the lyrics were not intended to target women or children, but were directed at “rival rappers.”
Alleged wedding photos with Isha Rikhi
Alleged wedding photographs of Badshah with Isha Rikhi surfaced online on March 24, sparking widespread discussion among fans and the media. Neither Badshah nor Isha have they publicly confirmed the authenticity of the images, but the photos added another layer to the ongoing public interest in the rapper’s personal life.
Badshah's latest projects
Badshah recently headlined a concert at The O2 Arena in London, becoming one of the first Indian rappers to do so. The performance at the iconic venue was presented as a major international show and is described by organisers as a prelude to his upcoming world tour. In addition to his live performances, Badshah is currently serving as a judge on the latest season of Indian Idol, appearing on the singing reality show alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.