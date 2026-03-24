Who is Isha Rikhi? All about Punjabi actor rumoured to be married to Badshah
Isha Rikhi's mother Poonam Rikhi shared pictures of her wedding with rapper Badshah. Isha is an actor who has primarily worked in Punjabi cinema.
Singer-rapper Badshah once again sparked social media chatter after pictures of his wedding to actor Isha Rikhi surfaced online. The pictures of the newlywed couple were shared by Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, on March 24. The two of them have not confirmed their marriage officially yet, and social media is abuzz with speculation about the singer's personal life. (Also read: Badshah marries Isha Rikhi six years after divorce from Jasmine Masih? Video of pheras, varmala surfaces online)
Who is Isha Rikhi?
Isha Rikhi is a model and actor who has worked predominantly in the Punjabi film industry. She made a guest appearance in the Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet, which was a huge box-office success. She then made her screen debut in 2013 with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, with Sippy Gill.
In an interview with Punjab 2000, she had shared that she was not interested in acting before entering the industry. “I was never interested in acting before, my dad has always been quite supportive and he always wanted to see me as a model. I was given a chance for acting and I am now very fascinated by this field,” she said.
Some of her other films include Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt!! and Desi Munde. Isha made her Bollywood debut with the film Nawabzaade, alongside Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Badshah had special appearances in that film.
In the last few years, Isha has established herself in the industry by starring in some of the biggest Punjabi films, such as Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas and has featured in Punjabi music videos.
Who is Badshah's first wife?
Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. She maintained a low profile and stayed away from the media spotlight. They got married in 2012 and were together for several years before separating in 2022. The two have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in January 2017. In an interview with HT from 2018, Badshah had said that before the birth of his baby girl, he didn't really like kids.
Is Badshah married again?
Meanwhile, on March 24, Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, sparked buzz around Badshah’s personal life when she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that seemingly hint at the couple’s wedding. The two exchanged varmala in the presence of close family members and friends. Isha wore a vibrant red bridal outfit adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She also had traditional jewellery, including a maang tikka, and mehendi on her hands. In the caption, Poonam wrote, “God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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