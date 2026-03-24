Who is Isha Rikhi? All about Punjabi actor rumoured to be married to Badshah

Singer-rapper Badshah once again sparked social media chatter after pictures of his wedding to actor Isha Rikhi surfaced online. The pictures of the newlywed couple were shared by Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, on March 24. The two of them have not confirmed their marriage officially yet, and social media is abuzz with speculation about the singer's personal life. (Also read: Badshah marries Isha Rikhi six years after divorce from Jasmine Masih? Video of pheras, varmala surfaces online) Isha Rikhi tied the knot with Badshah in an intimate ceremony.

Who is Isha Rikhi? Isha Rikhi is a model and actor who has worked predominantly in the Punjabi film industry. She made a guest appearance in the Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet, which was a huge box-office success. She then made her screen debut in 2013 with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, with Sippy Gill.

In an interview with Punjab 2000, she had shared that she was not interested in acting before entering the industry. “I was never interested in acting before, my dad has always been quite supportive and he always wanted to see me as a model. I was given a chance for acting and I am now very fascinated by this field,” she said.

Some of her other films include Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt!! and Desi Munde. Isha made her Bollywood debut with the film Nawabzaade, alongside Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Badshah had special appearances in that film.

In the last few years, Isha has established herself in the industry by starring in some of the biggest Punjabi films, such as Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas and has featured in Punjabi music videos.