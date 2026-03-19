National Commission for Women summons Badshah and makers of the song Tateeree over obscenity and vulgarity

Rapper-singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, sparked controversy over the release of his new song, Tateeree. As the backlash intensified, the singer issued an apology and shared that the song has been taken down from all platforms. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the National Commission for Women has now summoned Badshah and the makers of the Haryanvi track Tateeree over obscenity and vulgarity. (Also read: Badshah apologises after his Haryanvi track Tateeree sparks controversy, takes down song from all platforms) Rapper Badshah ran into trouble over objectionable lyrics and visuals in his song Tateeree. (Getty Images via AFP)

What the NCW said in the statement The Commission said the content of the song prima facie appears to be objectionable and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Tattiri / Tatihari'," the statement said. The NCW said it has also summoned directors Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, and producer Hiten to appear before it on March 25.

They have been asked to be present along with relevant documents, the Commission said. "Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," it added.

On Friday, the Haryana State Commission for Women issued orders to arrest Badshah, after he failed to appear before the deadline in connection with the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video. Chairperson Renu Bhatia told the press, “I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders.” Renu also stated that the rapper was asked to appear before them before March 13 over the song “in which Haryana daughters have been insulted with inappropriate words and language.” The chairperson also stated that FIRs have been registered in Panchkula and Jind in this matter.

Several police teams have been constituted to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, the Haryana Police had said in a statement on Saturday.

The police stated that the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms and throwing away their school bags to run away from studies. “The use of words such as Badshala in the song has also been found to depict the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics,” read their statement.