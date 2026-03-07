Badshah apologises after his Haryanvi track Tateeree sparks controversy, takes down song from all platforms

In the post, Badshah shared a video of himself addressing the controversy. He began, “Mera gaana Tateeree release hua hain aur main dekh raha hoon ki uske ek hisse mein mere lyrics aur uske visual representation ke vajah se jo message gaya hain usse kayi logon ko, khaas kar mere Haryana ke apne logon ko, unke sentiments ko, thesh pohonchi hain. Sabse pehle main ye kehna chahta hoon ki main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jante hain, jante hain ki meri boli, khan-paan, rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hain. Bohot hi proud Haryanvi hoon (My new song has released and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation has caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi).”

Rapper-singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah , sparked controversy over the release of his new song, Tateeree. The Haryana Police on Saturday said it has registered an FIR and initiated the process to issue a lookout notice against the singer, over allegations that his song Tateeree features girls in school uniforms dancing in a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures. Badshah took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

He went on to say, “Mera kabhi bhi koi aisa iraada nahi tha, koi aisa uddeshya nahi tha ki main Haryana ke kisi bachche, kisi woman, kisi mahila ke baare mein aisi behuudi baat karoon. Main hip hop genre se hoon jaha lyrics aksar competition ko neecha dikhate hain, apne pratitdwandi ke liye hote hain. Ye kabhi bhi kisi aurat ya bachche ke liye kabhi nahi tha. Aur na main kabhi aisi karunga. Maine humesha koshish ki hain ki main Haryana ke culture ko aur uske boli ko jahan apne saath lekar ja sakta hoon, jitni uunchai pe le ja sakta hoon jaun. Lekin agar uss hisse se kisi ko bhi thesh pohochi hein toh main tahey dil se aap sab se shama maangta hoon. Main ummeed karta hoon ki aap mujhe Haryana ka beta samajh kar, apna beta samajh kar mujhe maaf karenge (I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner. I am from the hip hop genre so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the kids. I would never do that. I have always tried to uplift Haryana's culture however I can. But if this has caused hurt to anyone, I would like to express my heartfelt apology. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son and forgive me).”

In the caption, he added, “The song is being taken off from everywhere.”

About the controversy According to the FIR filed by Haryana Police, the complainant stated that a song and video titled Tateeree was recently released on the official YouTube channel of Badshah, and had gone viral. The Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the song and issued a summons to Badshah.

The complaints were filed by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both have alleged that Tateeree contains objectionable vocabulary and sexualized references, which they say objectify women and minors. The complainants have urged the commission to take strict action and hold accountable those responsible for content that allegedly crosses social and moral boundaries.