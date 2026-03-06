Badshah’s Haryanvi track Tateeree sparks controversy; Haryana Women's Commission issues summon for indecency
The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Badshah regarding his song Tateeree, accused of containing objectionable lyrics on women and minors.
Rapper-singer Badshah is facing fresh controversy after the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a formal summons over alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi track Tateeree. The song, which dropped earlier this week, has drawn criticism for content that, according to complainants, is indecent and violates cultural norms and modesty. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, citing concerns about the potential impact of the lyrics, particularly on women and minors.
HSCW chairperson confirms proceedings initiated against Badshah
The commission, acting suo motu, took cognisance of complaints regarding the song, highlighting growing public concern over content in contemporary music. HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the panel has initiated proceedings after receiving multiple complaints, asserting that such lyrics could have a negative influence, particularly on young audiences.
According to the official summons issued on March 6, the case specifically names Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, as the primary respondent. The document has been addressed to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, directing local authorities to ensure the presence of all concerned parties during the scheduled hearing. The HSCW has set the hearing for March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am in the Conference Hall of the DC Office in Panipat, with Bhatia presiding.
The complaints were filed by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both have alleged that Tateeree contains objectionable vocabulary and sexualized references, which they say objectify women and minors. The complainants have urged the commission to take strict action and hold accountable those responsible for content that allegedly crosses social and moral boundaries.
Speaking about the controversy, Renu Bhatia questioned the regulatory process that allowed the song to be released. She noted her previous experience as a three-year member of the Film Censor Board and expressed concern about Tateeree receiving approval despite potentially offensive content. “It is important to understand how such lyrics pass regulatory scrutiny, especially when they affect public morality and cultural sensitivity,” Renu said to ANI.
About Tateeree
Tateeree is a Haryanvi hip‑hop single released on March 1, 2026, performed by rapper‑singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. The song’s lyrics were written by Badshah, while the music was composed by Hiten, who also handled its production. The track blends contemporary rap elements with regional influences, and its official music video was directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.
