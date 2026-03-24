Badshah marries Isha Rikhi six years after divorce from Jasmine Masih? Video of pheras, varmala surfaces online

The clips show the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire as they exchange varmala in the presence of close family members and friends, capturing an intimate glimpse of the ceremony. Poonam posted the images with a caption that read, “God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah.”

On Tuesday, Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, sparked the buzz around Badshah’s personal life when she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that seemingly hint at the couple’s wedding. In the photos, Badshah and Isha can be seen participating in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of their family members.

Amid the ongoing backlash over his controversial Haryanvi track Tateeree, rapper-singer Badshah appears to have started a new chapter in his personal life. The rapper-singer has reportedly married Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi , nearly six years after his divorce from his first wife.

In the images, Badshah is seen wearing an olive-green kurta paired with a beige stole and an ornate golden turban, smiling warmly as he stands beside Isha. Isha, on the other hand, looks radiant in a vibrant red bridal outfit adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She is also wearing traditional jewellery, including a maang tikka, with mehendi visible on her hands.

Another clip captures Badshah and Isha performing the pheras. In one of the images, Isha is seen with sindoor on her forehead, suggesting that some of the visuals may be from post-wedding celebrations rather than the ceremony itself.

As soon as she shared the post on her handle, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. One wrote, “Very happy for you Isha…God bless you”, with another mentioning, “Heartiest congratulations”. One social media user shared, “Congratulationsssss aunty.” Another comment read, “congratulations happiest married life”.

Not much is known about the reported wedding, including when the couple actually tied the knot, especially as Badshah was seen performing in London with Nora Fatehi as recently as March 22.

Hindustan Times reached out to Badshah’s representative to confirm the development; however, there was no response until the time of publication.

More about Badshah Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got divorced in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017.

In 2024, Badshah spoke about his separation from Jasmine during a conversation with Prakhar Gupta in an episode of his podcast Prakhar ke Pravachan. When asked about his separation, Badshah said, “I know for a fact that we both tried everything. We tried our best. We both tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often… as she lives in London.”

Previously, he was rumoured to be dating Mrunal Thakur, but he indirectly denied the same. Later, he was also linked with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

Meanwhile, Badshah has found himself embroiled in controversy following the release of his track Tateeree. The song has sparked criticism from several quarters, with many viewers calling out its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals, which they claim are inappropriate. After the backlash, Badshah took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.