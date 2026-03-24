Badshah marries Isha Rikhi six years after divorce from Jasmine Masih? Video of pheras, varmala surfaces online
On Tuesday, Isha Rikhi’s mother sparked the buzz around her daughter's wedding with Badshah by sharing pictures of the couple on her Instagram handle.
Amid the ongoing backlash over his controversial Haryanvi track Tateeree, rapper-singer Badshah appears to have started a new chapter in his personal life. The rapper-singer has reportedly married Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, nearly six years after his divorce from his first wife.
Badshah gets married again?
On Tuesday, Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, sparked the buzz around Badshah’s personal life when she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that seemingly hint at the couple’s wedding. In the photos, Badshah and Isha can be seen participating in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of their family members.
The clips show the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire as they exchange varmala in the presence of close family members and friends, capturing an intimate glimpse of the ceremony. Poonam posted the images with a caption that read, “God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah.”
In the images, Badshah is seen wearing an olive-green kurta paired with a beige stole and an ornate golden turban, smiling warmly as he stands beside Isha. Isha, on the other hand, looks radiant in a vibrant red bridal outfit adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She is also wearing traditional jewellery, including a maang tikka, with mehendi visible on her hands.
Another clip captures Badshah and Isha performing the pheras. In one of the images, Isha is seen with sindoor on her forehead, suggesting that some of the visuals may be from post-wedding celebrations rather than the ceremony itself.
As soon as she shared the post on her handle, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. One wrote, “Very happy for you Isha…God bless you”, with another mentioning, “Heartiest congratulations”. One social media user shared, “Congratulationsssss aunty.” Another comment read, “congratulations happiest married life”.
Not much is known about the reported wedding, including when the couple actually tied the knot, especially as Badshah was seen performing in London with Nora Fatehi as recently as March 22.
Hindustan Times reached out to Badshah’s representative to confirm the development; however, there was no response until the time of publication.
More about Badshah
Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got divorced in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017.
In 2024, Badshah spoke about his separation from Jasmine during a conversation with Prakhar Gupta in an episode of his podcast Prakhar ke Pravachan. When asked about his separation, Badshah said, “I know for a fact that we both tried everything. We tried our best. We both tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often… as she lives in London.”
Previously, he was rumoured to be dating Mrunal Thakur, but he indirectly denied the same. Later, he was also linked with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.
Meanwhile, Badshah has found himself embroiled in controversy following the release of his track Tateeree. The song has sparked criticism from several quarters, with many viewers calling out its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals, which they claim are inappropriate. After the backlash, Badshah took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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