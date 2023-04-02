Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Badshah to tie the knot with Isha Rikhi? (Exclusive)

Badshah to tie the knot with Isha Rikhi? (Exclusive)

ByVinay MR Mishra
Apr 02, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Wedding bells for rapper Badshah may ring soon! If the industry buzz is to be believed the rapper-singer may tie the knot this month. Read the exclusive report. 

While his songs are a hit at Indian weddings, it seems finally the rapper Badshah is set to take the plunge. Badshah is apparently all set to tie the knot with his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. According to sources, the couple is planning to take their relationship to the next level with a “gurdwara wedding in north India”.

Badshah to tie the knot with Isha Rikhi? (Exclusive)
Badshah to tie the knot with Isha Rikhi? (Exclusive)

The Nawabzaade (2018) actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, presumably for wedding shopping, but “only a select few friends are said to be aware of the upcoming wedding”, the source mentions.

An employee from a music label, who has worked with the rapper in the past, has also confirmed the buzz.

When contacted, Rikhi maintained a “no comments” stance, while the Jugnu hitmaker could not be reached for a comment.

The Voodoo singer was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017. The couple separated in 2020 for unknown reasons.

Rumours of Badshah and Rikhi being a couple hit the internet last year. But, the two have maintained silence about their relationship ever since.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
2020 mumbai badshah daughter internet music label north india rapper relationships silence + 8 more
2020 mumbai badshah daughter internet music label north india rapper relationships silence + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out