Badshah holds mystery woman close, says universe has ‘a strange way’. Internet wonders if she is Hania Aamir

Within a few minutes, several fans reacted to the photos in the comments and wondered who the woman might be. Many guessed it to be actor Hania Aamir. One fan wrote, “Is that Hania Aamir?” Another asked, “She is Hania it seems?” “Is this a new collab?” asked another fan. “We want to see Badshah in a new music video,” said a fan. Take a look:

Rapper Badshah took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with a mystery woman. He held her hand in a field, and the woman's face was not visible to the camera. The rapper simply captioned it, "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life." (Also read: Badshah is being ‘targeted’, says Nikhita Gandhi amid Tateeree song row: ‘Many people have done inappropriate things’ )

Badshah married? On the personal front, the rapper-singer has reportedly married Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, nearly six years after his divorce from his first wife. Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, sparked the buzz around Badshah’s personal life when she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that seemingly hint at the couple’s wedding. In the photos, Badshah and Isha can be seen participating in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of their family members.

The clips show the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire as they exchange varmala in the presence of close family members and friends, capturing an intimate glimpse of the ceremony. Poonam posted the images with a caption that read, “God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah.”

Tateeree controversy Rapper Badshah recently found himself embroiled in controversy after his Haryanvi song Tateeree sparked backlash. The track drew criticism over allegations that it featured girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures.

The song Tateeree, released in March 2026, attracted criticism for its bold lyrics and suggestive visuals, which many deemed inappropriate.

In April, Badshah released a revised version of the song after removing the objectionable portions. In an Instagram statement, he wrote, “To the people of Haryana and everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable. I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it. Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards society and culture is equally important.” The new version was released on April 14.