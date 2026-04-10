Tateeree Phir Se: Badshah announces new version after backlash, says he has removed objectionable parts from song

Taking to his Instagram account, Badshah released a note in Hindi. It began, “To the people of Haryana and to everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable. I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it… Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards our society and culture is equally important.”

Rapper-singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah , sparked controversy over the release of his new song, Tateeree . As the backlash intensified, the singer issued an apology and shared that the song has been taken down from all platforms. On April 10, Badshah took to his Instagram account to announce that he will release a new version of the song in a few days, which will not contain any of the objectionable content. (Also read: 'Court shocked to its core': Delhi HC orders Honey Singh, Badshah to take down Volume 1 song )

He added that he always tries to represent his roots, culture and people through his songs. “Tateeree Phir Se is a step forward in that direction. Your support, voice and faith has kept this song alive. I hope the new version also takes that spirit forward. Thank you to everyone who was part of this conversation, it helps grow as artists. Tateeree Phir Se will be released on April 14. Please listen, share and take it forward.”

A few days ago, Badshah apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his song Tateeree and pledged to work for women's empowerment, including sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.

About the controversy Tateeree is a Haryanvi hip‑hop single released on March 1, 2026, performed by rapper‑singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. The song’s lyrics were written by Badshah, while the music was composed by Hiten, who also handled its production. The track blends contemporary rap elements with regional influences, and its official music video was directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.

After the backlash, Badshah took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. The Haryana Police had also ramped up efforts against the controversial song Tateeree, taking down hundreds of links across social media platforms.