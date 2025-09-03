SSMB 29 budget revealed: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's film with SS Rajamouli to cost almost 1200 crore

One of the most anticipated films is the upcoming yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Recently, the film’s team shot a schedule in Kenya, with the media there and the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, talking about their time there. SS Rajamouli referred to his film with Mahesh Babu as GlobeTrotter in a social media post.

SSMB 29 budget revealed

A Kenyan portal called The Star reported that Rajamouli met Musalia on Tuesday in Kenya after wrapping up a schedule for SSMB 29. The report also claimed that the budget for the film was $135 million ( ₹1188 crore), calling it ‘one of the largest film productions in Asian cinema history’. In July, a Kenyan portal called The Citizen claimed that the film’s budget was $116 million ( ₹1022 crore).

One detail that did cause confusion among many fans, however, was whether SSMB 29 would be a standalone film or a two-parter. The Star reported that the film is planned as a two-part series. What is clear is that SSMB 29’s major African scenes were being shot in Kenya, including at the iconic Masai Mara, Lake Naivasha, Samburu, Mount Kilimanjaro, Amboseli and more. They also reported that the film will be released in 120 countries, something Musalia had also mirrored in his post about the film on X (formerly Twitter).

About SSMB 29

SSMB 29’s muhurat puja took place in January this year, but the film’s team kept it under wraps. The film went on floors in April, and the team shot in Odisha and Hyderabad. Despite their best efforts, pictures and videos of the shoot were leaked online. On Mahesh’s birthday on 9 August, Rajamouli released a poster calling the film a ‘globetrotter’, making fans wonder if that was the film’s name. He also revealed that more about the film will be revealed in November.