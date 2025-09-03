SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for biggest worldwide release by an Indian Film

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan marked his grand comeback to the big screen, shattering several records. Among them was its release in over 100 countries, earning the title of the biggest worldwide release for an Indian movie. Now, it seems SS Rajamouli is gearing up to surpass that milestone with SSMB 29. SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 set to break this record of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Kenya's minister heaps praise on SS Rajamouli

Recently, SS Rajamouli met with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and finalised Kenya as the prime location for the SSMB 29 shoot. The Kenyan minister took to X and shared a glimpse of their meeting, writing: “Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents."

He added, "Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two decades, is renowned for weaving together powerful narratives, groundbreaking visuals, and deep cultural resonance. His team of 120 crew members chose Kenya after an extensive scouting tour across East Africa, settling on our nation as the primary filming destination where nearly 95% of the African scenes are being shot."

SSMB 29 to release in over 120 countries

The minister further stated that SSMB 29 will be released in 120 countries: "From the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia. Scheduled for release in over 120 countries, the movie is expected to reach more than a billion viewers worldwide."

He concluded, "This landmark decision to film in Kenya is more than a cinematic milestone; it is a powerful statement about our country’s beauty, hospitality, and place on the world stage. As the crew departs today for India to continue production, Kenya stands proud, ready to share its story with the world through the lens of SSMB 29."

In 2024, Pathaan released in over 100 countries and on more than 2,500 screens overseas alone. This led to a bumper opening, collecting ₹57 crore at the domestic box office and ₹104.80 crore worldwide on day one. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film went on to collect ₹1,050 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

About SSMB 29

SS Rajamouli's yet-untitled SSMB 29 kicked off in January this year with a pooja ceremony. The film, said to be an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role along with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project is currently under production and does not yet have a release date. However, the film's official first reveal is set to take place in November 2025.