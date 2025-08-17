OG War and Pathaan AD says Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 upset him, calls it ‘weakest film' of YRF Spy Universe

Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, hit the screens on August 14 with sky-high expectations. But the film drew mixed-to-negative reviews for its weak storyline and underwhelming VFX. Now, adding to the criticism, even members from within YRF’s own spy universe have voiced disappointment, with Pathaan’s assistant director Rajvir Ashar calling the film a “colossal” let-down. A still from War 2 featuring actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Rajvir Ashar expresses disappointment with War 2

Rajvir, who has worked as Siddharth Anand’s assistant director on films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, and Fighter, was clearly upset after watching War 2. Sharing his review on Instagram, he wrote, “This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film, and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second.”

Rajvir Ashar criticises Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

He further criticised the lack of emotional depth in the film, adding, “Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe (YRF Spy Universe)!”

The internet seemed to agree with him. One user commented, “Truly the weakest film of the universe.” Another said, “The movie was so bad.” One wrote, “The only good thing about War 2 was Lord Bobby.” Another added, “Should end the Spyverse now.”

The YRF Spy Universe began with Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Kabir Khan, it starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and now War 2. Another instalment, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, is scheduled for release on December 25.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 hit War and the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film marks Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut and also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana, while Hrithik reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Despite criticism, the film has managed to collect ₹142 crore in India and over ₹200 crore worldwide in three days.