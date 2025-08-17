War 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film again loses to Coolie, still crosses 200 crore

After a revival on Independence Day, War 2, Yash Raj Films' latest spy thriller again saw a dip on day 3, Saturday. The film, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, did not get a spectacular opening, but recovered on the day after that. On Saturday, it was business as usual once again for the film, which has been hampered by poor reviews and average word of mouth. Despite that, the I-Day momentum meant War 2 was able to cross ₹200 crore worldwide, inching closer to breaking even, which is its biggest goal now. War 2 worldwide box office collection: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan play Indian agents who face off in Ayan Mukerji's film.

War 2 worldwide box office update

War 2 earned ₹142 crore net ( ₹170 crore gross) in India in its first three days. On Saturday, the film earned ₹33.25 crore, down a worrying 42% from its Friday haul of ₹57.35 crore. Both the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film are down by over 40% despite the weekend. Internationally, the film has fared well, earning just over $5 million ( ₹45 crore) overseas. This gives it a worldwide gross of ₹215 crore in three days. Given that the Ayan Mukerji film has a reported landing cost of around ₹400 crore, it still has a long way to go before it breaks even.

On Friday, War 2 had overtaken Rajinikanth's Coolie in net domestic earnings on the day. Both films released on Thursday, with Coolie taking the early lead. But War 2 turned the tables on Friday. But on Saturday, Coolie once again edged ahead, earning ₹38.60 crore to War 2's ₹33.50 crore

Hrithik and NTR react to War 2's box office collections

But War 2 is still not dead in the water. A decent Sunday may just give the film some momentum going forward. The film's cast and crew are hopeful of that. On Saturday, the two leads of the film took to their respective social media handles to thank fans for the love they have shown the film. Hrithik wrote on his Instagram: "Witnessing all your cheers & celebrations in cinema halls makes my heart fuller!" Similarly, NTR wrote, "I am seeing your love for #War2 and I love you back for it... Incredible to see the public support for our film, which we made with a lot of passion. Let's gooo!"

War 2 also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The film is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger series. War 2's post-credits scene features Bobby Deol setting up the Spy Universe's next release, Alpha.