War 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is steady, beats Sikandar's lifetime haul

Maybe the opening day was an unexpected hiccup for Yash Raj Films' War 2. The Spy Universe film has bounced back after an underwhelming opening to set the box office on fire. War 2 showed growth on day 2, particularly with its Hindi version doing very well on the Independence Day holiday. Now, despite a slowdown on Saturday, the film is soldiering on. As per Sacnilk, War 2 has earned ₹14.64 crore net in India by 5 pm on day 3, Friday. War 2 box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off in this spy thriller.

War 2 box office update

The total three-day domestic net earning of War 2 now stands at ₹123.99 crore. With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's most recent release, Sikandar, which earned ₹110 crore in India.

War 2 earned ₹52 crore on day 1, with a 10% jump on day 2, which ended at ₹57.35 crore. The original Hindi version of the Ayan Mukerji film saw a 50% jump on day 2, despite lukewarm reviews. War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The presence of the latter has meant that the film has done well in the Telugu states as well, earning over ₹35 crore in that language over the first three days.

Internationally, War 2's collections have been decent, but not record-breaking. It is still expected to cross ₹200 crore worldwide by the end of Saturday.

Hrithik and NTR react to War 2's box office collections

On Saturday, the two leads of the film took to their respective social media handles to thank fans for the love they have shown the film. Hrithik wrote on his Instagram: "Witnessing all your cheers & celebrations in cinema halls makes my heart fuller!" Similarly, NTR shared a post on his account and wrote, "I am seeing your love for #War2 and I love you back for it... Incredible to see the public support for our film, which we made with a lot of passion. Let's gooo!"

Apart from the two, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana. The film is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger series.