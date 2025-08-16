War 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats Kesari 2, Jaat lifetime; crosses 150 cr

War 2 worldwide box office collection: After a subpar opening day, Ayan Mukerji's War 2 has roared back at the box office, gaining momentum on the back of an impressive jump in the Hindi version. Even as the Telugu version saw an expected dip after a big opening, the Hindi version more than made up for that loss. A good showing overseas means that War 2 was able to cross ₹150 crore worldwide in two days, raising hopes of a decent lifetime run for the spy thriller. War 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan headline the spy thriller.

War 2 worldwide box office report

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, and a direct sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 2019 hit War. Hrithik reprised his role in War 2, with Jr NTR stepping in to make the film truly pan-India. War 2 earned ₹108 crore net in India in its first two days, with the gross collection close to ₹130 crore. Trade estimates say that the film has grossed over $4 million (in excess of ₹35 crore) in the overseas markets in two days, with the final numbers potentially higher.

This puts War 2's two-day global haul at close to ₹165 crore, which enables it to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of the year in just two days. On Friday, War 2 overtook the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 ( ₹144 crore) and Sunny Deol's Jaat ( ₹119 crore). Over the weekend, the film should easily climb a few more spots in the list, and potentially enter the top 3, behind only Chhaava and Saiyaara.

The road ahead for War 2 and YRF Spy Universe

War 2 has earned ₹73 crore in Hindi net in India so far, with day 2 seeing a 50% jump in Hindi collections, due to the Independence Day holiday. If War 2 can sustain this momentum both at home and overseas, it should cross ₹400 crore globally before the end of its first week.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film's post-credits scene introduces Bobby Deol, who sets up the franchise's next chapter - Alpha. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and will release in December this year.