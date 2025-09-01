Can you guess the release dates of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic movies? Take this quiz

Test your knowledge of Shah Rukh Khan's filmography with a quiz that challenges your memory and attention to detail.
Think you know everything about Shah Rukh Khan’s filmography? From his early 90s breakthroughs to his latest blockbusters, the King of Bollywood has ruled the big screen for over three decades. But can you match his iconic films to their release years?
This quiz is designed to test your memory, attention to detail, and true fandom. Whether you’ve grown up watching him on VHS, lined up at theatres for first day shows, or binged his classics on OTT, here’s your chance to prove how well you really know SRK’s cinematic journey.