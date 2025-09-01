Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Can you guess the release dates of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic movies? Take this quiz

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 03:09 pm IST

Test your knowledge of Shah Rukh Khan's filmography with a quiz that challenges your memory and attention to detail.

Think you know everything about Shah Rukh Khan’s filmography? From his early 90s breakthroughs to his latest blockbusters, the King of Bollywood has ruled the big screen for over three decades. But can you match his iconic films to their release years?

Can you guess the release dates of Shah Rukh Khan's movies?
Can you guess the release dates of Shah Rukh Khan's movies?

This quiz is designed to test your memory, attention to detail, and true fandom. Whether you’ve grown up watching him on VHS, lined up at theatres for first day shows, or binged his classics on OTT, here’s your chance to prove how well you really know SRK’s cinematic journey.

Let’s see if you can ace it!

How many did you get right?

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
