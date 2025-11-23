Priyanka Chopra is all smiles with Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara; SS Karthikeya also joins

Priyanka Chopra was present at the Varnasi Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad a few days ago, where she gave a heartfelt speech about working on the film with star Mahesh Babu. Priyanka thanked Mahesh and his beautiful family- wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara for making her feel at home. In a new picture that has emerged on social media, Priyanka was seen with Namrata, Sitara, as well as SS Karthikeya, who is SS Rajamouli's son. Priyanka Chopra in a new BTS pic from the shoot of Varanasi.

New pic with Priyanka, Namrata and Sitara

The group picture was shared by Sitara on her Instagram Stories to wish a happy birthday to SS Karthikeya. “Happy birthday Karth anna,” she wrote in the caption. SS Karthikeya reposted the picture and wrote, “Thank you (red heart emoticon).” In the picture, Priyanka was seen standing with her mother on the left, while Namrata and Sitara stood smiling on the right. SS Karthikeya was on the extreme right, completing the happy click.

SS Karthikeya via Instagram Stories.

A day ago, Priyanka had shared a fun video on her social media account showing her dancing with Karthikeya to AR Rahman’s iconic Urvashi Urvashi. She captioned it, “Take it easy, my friend. To the man who silently holds up the fort. Happy Birthday SS Karthikeya. So happy to be dancing through this movie with you.”

About the film

The trailer of Varanasi was unveiled at the Globe Trotter event. Directed by SS Rajamouli and set to release in January 2027, the movie promises a visually stunning, time-travelling action-adventure with deep mythological roots.

The film's trailer shows an asteroid falling to Earth, with pieces falling in Varanasi, Antarctica, Africa, and other locations. The film seems to span across centuries, hinting at a connection to Ramayana. It ends with a visual of Mahesh holding a trisulam (trident) while covered in blood and riding a bull. Temples can be seen in the background. Mahesh plays Rudhra in the film, which spans various time periods. Priyanka plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, Kumbha.