Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra post sweet wishes as Dia Mirza turns 44

Today, on 9 December, Dia Mirza’s birthday, leading Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have taken to social media to send her heartfelt wishes as the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor turns 44. Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra wish Dia Mirza on her birthday on 9 December. Dia, a former Miss Asia Pacific, has a diverse filmography and has expanded into production, supporting meaningful cinema through her ventures.

Kareea, Priyanka shower blessings on Dia

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a picture with Dia and her daughter Malti Marie, captioning it: “Happy Happy Birthday Dia, wish you an abundant year with lots of goodness.” Kareena, meanwhile, posted a beautiful black-and-white portrait of Dia, writing: “Happy Birthday dearest Dia. Sending love, joy and happiness to you, always!”

Screenshots of Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor's Instagram stories.

A sneak peek into Dia's career in film industry

Dia Mirza’s acting journey began after a stint in modelling and pageantry she won the title Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 after finishing as a runner-up in the national pageant. Before Bollywood, she even worked as a background dancer in a Tamil film and appeared in music videos. Her acting debut came in 2001 with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite R. Madhavan a film that over time earned cult-classic status and established Dia’s fresh-faced charm in Hindi cinema.

Over the years, Dia has carved out a diverse filmography: from early roles in films like Dum, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story; to more memorable performances in critically acclaimed movies such as Parineeta (2005) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006).

In later years, she expanded into more mature and socially conscious roles. For instance, she portrayed Manyata Dutt in the biopic Sanju (2018) one of Bollywood’s biggest grossers. She also appeared in the 2020 drama Thappad, which was lauded for its realistic portrayal of social issues and remains one of her strongest performances.

Beyond acting, Dia turned producer. She co-founded Born Free Entertainment, a production house that backed films such as Love Breakups Zindagi (2011). Later, she launched another banner, One India Stories, underlining her ambition to support meaningful cinema and content.

In recent years, Dia has continued to take on challenging and socially relevant projects. Her more recent films include Bheed (2023) and Dhak Dhak (2023), followed by Nadaaniyaan, released in 2025.