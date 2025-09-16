Akshay Kumar roasts Kapil Sharma in finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show; fans say ‘this will be too much fun’

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s new season started with a bang, with Salman Khan as the guest. Now, the season is set to conclude with Akshay Kumar gracing the couch to promote his upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3. Akshay can be seen roasting Kapil Sharma in a newly-leaked promo of the show, and fans believe the episode is going to be a fun watch. Akshay Kumar on the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Akshay Kumar roasts Kapil Sharma

The promo shows Akshay making a smashing entry by sliding down the staircase railing and dancing with some girls on stage. After his dance performance, Kapil asked him, “Why so many girls, are you doing Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?” To this, Akshay replied, “15 saal baad iss aadmi ka waqt aata hai ek film milti hai (After 15 years, this man finally gets a film).”

Akshay continued to roast Kapil with witty comebacks. When Kapil asked him, “You are so punctual, this is our third season and still you came only in the last episode, why so late?” Akshay replied in his trademark humour, “Paise nahi diye naa (Because you didn’t pay me).” He then took another humorous dig at Kapil’s dancing skills and said, “Remember the song he did in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, why was it in a graveyard? Because his dancing is completely dead.” The actor was also seen playing fun games with the rest of the cast, including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover.

Fans reacted to the hilarious video. One of the comments read, “bro owns Kapil in every episode of every season.” Another wrote, “Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma, too much fun.” Another comment read, “Next episode will be too fun.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show

The show kicked off in June and featured several celebrities such as Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and cricketers including Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant. This season, a new twist was introduced where fans were invited on stage to showcase their talents. The show is now set to conclude on 20 September with Akshay as the final guest.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film

Akshay will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The film, which additionally features Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi in key roles, is scheduled to release in cinemas on 19 September.