Akshay Kumar schools reporter over ‘gutka’ question at Jolly LLB 3 trailer launch. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar has started promoting Jolly LLB 3 with the launch of the upcoming film’s trailer in Kanpur. During the press conference, Akshay was asked about ‘gutka’ (tobacco) consumption, and his response shutting down the reporter has won a big thumbs up on social media. The video capturing the moment between the reporter and Akshay Kumar has surfaced on social media.(PTI)

Akshay shuts down a reporter

The trailer of Jolly LLB 3 was launched in Kanpur on Wednesday. The event was attended by Akshay, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla.

During the event, a reporter asked Akshay about showing the ‘gutka’ (tobacco) consumption in the city in the film, asking him about his experience of shooting the film and his thoughts on the association of ‘gutka’ with Kanpur.

Responding to the query, Akshay said, “Gutka nahi khana chahiye (One should not consume tobacco)."

When the journalist tried to interrupt Akshay, the actor, who is known for his wit and humour, quipped, “Nahi, nahi… Interview mera hai ya tumhara? Aap mere muh mein words nahi dalenge… Main bol raha hoon, gutka khana bura hai, that’s it. Next question. (Is this my interview or yours? Chewing tobacco is bad, that’s it)."

The video capturing the moment has surfaced on social media and is garnering a lot of attention. “Wow, what a response,” wrote one social media user, with another sharing, “Best actor.”

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay will be reprising his role as Jolly. The film also stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The film will be released in theatres on September 19 and is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series. Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor also star in it.

The trailer revealed both Jollys navigating legal proceedings using their moral compasses and law loopholes, culminating in rivalry. It teases a fiery face-off between Akshay and Arshad, high on fun and drama.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films

This year, Akshay was seen in projects such as Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa, which saw him in an extended cameo and was his debut in Telugu. He is also shooting for Haiwaan, an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, with Saif Ali Khan as his co-star. He also shot for a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla, which has yet to be released.