Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi: Jolly LLB 3's trailer promises a courtroom clash fans can’t stop talking about; watch

The trailer lays out a dramatic dispute over ancestral land now being seized by a powerful businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. While Akshay's Jolly Mishra is hired to argue on his behalf, Arshad's Jolly Tyagi takes up the case from the other side, leading to a clash of wit. In between heated arguments, the two Jollys throw in lighthearted punches — whether it’s Akshay trying to poach Arshad’s clients or Arshad pranking him in return. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao reprise their roles, while Judge Tripathi, as always, looks like he’s going to have his hands full.

The courtroom is back in session, and this time, it’s double the chaos! The trailer of Jolly LLB 3 is finally here, bringing both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar together in the same courtroom, under the ever-watchful eye of Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla. Fans of the franchise, which began in 2013, are thrilled to see the two Jollys share the screen in what looks like a fiery legal showdown.

Netizens react Online, the response has been nothing short of electric. YouTube comments are filled with excitement, with fans calling the Akshay-Arshad duo “Double Dhamaal” and predicting that “Akshay & Arshad = BLOCKBUSTER LOADING.” Some even compared it to Marvel’s superhero rivalries, with one user declaring, “That's some Captain America Civil War level stuff in Law..love it.” Another said, “This film is going to be a masterpiece. Lagta hai iss baar Judge sahab bohot fasenge kyunki do do Jolly aa chuke hai. Blockbuster loading.”

Others were quick to point out standout moments, with one fan laughing, “Client Chor Arshad very smoothly delivered this dialogue,” while another promised, “Blockbuster hogi movie guarantee ke sath.” Many simply couldn’t contain their excitement: “Arshad + Akshay = Double the fun! Can’t wait for this one,” wrote one. Another added, “This clash of Jollys is pure courtroom chaos. September 19 can’t come soon enough!” For fans of Akshay Kumar, the trailer was a nostalgic rush. “Ohh bhaii.. Akshay Kumar is back,” wrote a viewer, while another summed it up best: “Judge saab ke saamne hungama guaranteed!”

With both Jollys in one courtroom and Judge Tripathi caught in the middle, Jolly LLB 3 already looks like it’s gearing up to deliver a legal battle like no other. Catch it in theatres on September 19.