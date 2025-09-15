Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna have the wittiest wishes for son Aarav on his 23rd birthday: ‘Feel like proud sidekick’

Actor Akshay Kumar and former actor-writer Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav turned 23 on 15 September. Celebrating his birthday, his parents penned down the sweetest and witty birthday wishes for him on Instagram, complete with Akshay calling himself a ‘sidekick’ and Twinkle comparing him to ‘air’. Take a look. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna posted this picture with Aarav to wish him on his birthday.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s birthday wishes for Aarav

Akshay posted a selfie he took with Aarav, writing how, at his age, he was learning how to beat people up on screen. He wrote, “Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty three I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me everyday right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table.”

He sweetly remarked about how his son has grown up now, adding, “Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu (You’ve grown up so fast)…you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story. Love you beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you.”

Twinkle also shared the same picture on her Instagram, remarking how she still wants to hold on to him, writing, “And he turns 23. Though I have an undeniable compulsion to hold on to him, it would be wise to remember that children are like the air stored in our lungs, in our custody for just a moment before the next exhalation. This may not be an entirely correct analogy because unlike breaths we can’t keep popping babies in and out constantly, but you get the point right :) Here’s to the birthday boy. May he continue filling the world with his inate kindness.”

Recent work

This year, Akshay starred in Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa in Telugu. He will soon star in Jolly LLB 3, which will be released in theatres on 19 September. He is also working on Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan with Priyadarshan. Twinkle will host a talk show called Two Much with Kajol on Prime Video. It will premiere on 25 September.