Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle trailer: Aamir Khan-Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan and more pair up in KWK 2.0

Prime Video on Monday unveiled the much-awaited trailer of its upcoming talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The nearly two-minute-long trailer shows hosts Twinkle Khanna and Kajol sharing conversations, career milestones, cherished memories, and jokes with their celebrity guests. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan will appear on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle trailer

The guest list includes Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor, among others. The video showed innuendo-infused banter between Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor. Salman and Aamir Khan also shared a fun moment with the former teasing the actor. Aamir also gave a kiss to Salman on the show.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have fun on show

Govinda and Chunky Pandey were seen having comical exchanges. Vicky was seen telling the show's host, "You are going to land us in trouble." The video ended with Twinkle questioning Salman about his expressions. He said, "I have been surviving on three expressions now."

When, where will Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle stream

Produced by Banijay Asia, the Prime Video show will premiere on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

What Kajol, Twinkle said about the show

Taking on the role of a host for the first time, Kajol said in a statement, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about."

"We’ve turned the traditional talk-show format on its head—no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy,” she added.

Twinkle Khanna shared, “I’ve always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humour—and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief."

"We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down. For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it’s a chance to see their favourite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun,” she further added.