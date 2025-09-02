Akshay Kumar wears traditional mundu on visit to Guruvayur temple in Kerala while shooting Haiwaan. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film Haiwaan with director Priyadarshan and actor Saif Ali Khan in Kerala. On Monday, the actor was spotted visiting the Guruvayur temple while dressed in a traditional mundu (garment worn around the waist). Pictures and videos of his visit have found their way online. Take a look. Akshay Kumar was spotted visiting the Guruvayur temple in Kerala this week. (Pic credit: Nithin Narayanan/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar wears mundu to Guruvayur temple

In a video doing the rounds online, Akshay can be seen getting off a helicopter and dressed in a traditional white mundu. He waves at the posse waiting for him at the helipad before greeting them with a huge smile on his face. After celebrating his birthday (9 September) in advance, he is then taken to the Guruvayur temple, where he goes shirtless, as is the tradition.

A photographer also posted pictures of Akshay from the temple visit, dressed in white and posing for the cameras. Some pictures also show him near the helipad before his visit to the temple. As per OnManorama, Akshay’s helicopter landed at Sree Krishna College in Guruvayur. Guruvayur Devaswom Board Member K S Balagopal and Guruvayur Devaswom administrator O B Arun Kumar accompanied him to the temple.

Recent work

This year, Akshay was seen in Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa, which saw him in an extended cameo and was his debut in Telugu. The actor is now shooting for Haiwaan, an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, with Saif as his co-star. He also shot for a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla with the director, which has yet to be released.

Akshay is also reprising his role as Jolly in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The film will be released in theatres on 19 September and is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series. Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor also star in it.