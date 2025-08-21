Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi summoned by Pune court for allegedly 'disrespecting judiciary' in Jolly LLB 3

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with director Subhash Kapoor, have been issued summons by a civil court in Pune for allegedly disrespecting the judiciary in their upcoming film, Jolly LLB. The summons were issued following a petition filed by lawyer Wajed Rahim Khan. The court has directed the three to appear in person on October 28 at 11 am. Jolly LLB 3 stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

What is the complaint against the film

According to advocate Wajed Rahim Khan, the action follows a petition filed by him, alleging that the film mocks the legal system and disrespects court proceedings. In the plea, he objected to the portrayal of the legal profession in a negative light and raised concerns over a scene where judges are referred to as "mama," a slang term.

Speaking to ANI, he said, " There should be respect for the lawyers. That is why I filed a petition in the court, that whatever they have shown about the advocates and the judges is wrong... I filed a petition in the Pune court. And the court has asked Akshay Kumar, Arshad Walsi and the director to be present."

The complaint was originally filed in 2024 after the release of the film's first teaser. The film's teaser was released last week, giving the first glimpse at the clash of the two Jollys, played by Akshay and Arshad.

About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment in the legal comedy franchise. The first part, led by Arshad, was a sleeper hit at the box office in 2013, earning close to ₹50 crore on a ₹10 crore budget. The sequel, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, became a superhit, earning over ₹200 crore worldwide.

Jolly LLB 3 sees the two actors reprise their roles and come together for the first time. The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and is produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18. Jolly LLB 3 is slated to release in theatres on September 19, 2025.