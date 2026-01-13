Aamir Khan can't stop laughing and clapping as he watches Sunil Grover mimic him live. Watch
Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover collaborated on a promotional video for Happy Patel, showcasing their comedic chemistry.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently teamed up with comedian Sunil Grover for a promotional video for his upcoming production Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. In the clip, Sunil and Aamir engage in a hilarious face-off to decide who the ‘real Aamir’ is. Now, a behind-the-scenes video shared by a member of Aamir’s team shows the superstar’s priceless reaction to Sunil’s spot-on mimicry.
Aamir Khan watches Sunil Grover mimic him
The BTS clip captures Sunil impersonating Aamir during a scene with Vir Das, while Aamir watches from behind the camera. At one point, Aamir is even seen guiding Sunil on how to perform a particular moment. As Sunil breaks into a mock-crying act, Aamir bursts into laughter, unable to control himself. He is seen clapping and laughing along with the rest of the crew, clearly impressed by Sunil’s performance. The text on the video reads, “We were all in awe of the genius of Sunil Grover.”
The team member also shared a group picture from the shoot, featuring Sunil and Aamir posing together in matching outfits with the entire crew. The caption read, “Never laughed so much on any other set! Perks of working with an absolute A-team.”
Sunil first mimicked Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the episode, which featured Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, Sunil joked about marriage and even took a dig at Jaya Bachchan’s remark on the paparazzi while mimicking Aamir. His mimicry impressed fans, with many calling it ‘pitch-perfect’.
Watching Sunil mimic him on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir told Subhash K Jha in an interview for Bollywood Hungama, “I wouldn’t even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself. I saw a small clip, and now I’m going to watch the whole episode. What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe! There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest.”
About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shashtri, the film is co-written by Amogh Ranadive. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel stars Vir Das in the lead role, along with a strong supporting cast including Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and rapper-turned-actor Srushti Tawade. One of the biggest highlights of the project is the return of Imran Khan to the big screen. Aamir will also have a cameo in the film, which is set to release on January 16.
