Farah Khan reveals ‘jealous’ Aamir Khan cut Vir Das' song in Delhi Belly: ‘Kyuki uska gaana aane wala tha’

During the chat, Farah complimented Vir and said that he is a great dancer. She went on to reveal, “It was too good aur Aamir ne woh dekha aur jal ke maare humara gaana aadha kaat diya kyuki uska gaana aaney wala tha uske baad (When Aamir saw the song he was jealous and the song was cut in half for the final edit because his song would come right after that)!”

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das was the latest guest on Farah Khan's vlog. The choreographer-director visited Vir's house and chatted with him ahead of the release of his new film Happy Patel. Farah recalled the time she choreographed the item song Jaa Chudail from Delhi Belly, which featured Vir. She revealed that half of the song was cut from the film as actor Aamir Khan was jealous. (Also read: Imran Khan's comeback after 11 years: How a text message led to his cameo in Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos )

Vir started laughing at this revelation and added, “Mujhko bola gaya ki ek pacing issue tha (I was told it was a pacing issue with the film)!” Farah quipped, “Zarur (Sure)!” Vir went on to add that Farah was very warm and sweet on set and recalled how both of them had peanut butter on set and enjoyed it a lot. Vir also said that Farah's film Om Shanti Om was a big influence on him when he was making Happy Patel.