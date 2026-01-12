Imran Khan's comeback after 11 years: How a text message led to his cameo in Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

In a heartwarming social media post, actor and comedian Vir Das shared a behind-the-scenes look at the moment when Imran Khan agreed to be part of his upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which is set to mark Imran's highly anticipated comeback to the silver screen after an 11-year hiatus. The film, slated for release on 16 January 2026, promises to bring fresh energy to the industry, and Khan's involvement has sparked excitement among fans and critics alike. Vir Das shares a candid exchange with Imran Khan about his cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, set to release on January 16, 2026.

Vir Das share text messages form Imran Vir Das took to Instagram to share a screenshot of text messages exchanged between him and Imran Khan. The caption read: “True story! We thought of the maddest thing and made Imran do it in #HappyPatel. January 16th you get to see him and I can't wait! This is the actual screenshot from Feb 2024.”

The messages reveal a candid conversation that started with Imran reaching out to Vir: “Hey, been hearing good stuff about the film you're making! Any place I could cameo, you think?" Vir Das, clearly excited, responded with an enthusiastic “Are you kidding me???? ABSOLUTELY!!! Let me find something cool. I’m going to make sure it’s insane and fun.”

Imran, eager to be a part of the project, replied: “Sounds like fun. I'd love to be a part of it.” Vir assured him, saying, “Done. Let me design something cool and come at you in a few days. If we're doing something, it's gotta be pop and funny as f**k.”