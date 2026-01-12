Imran Khan's comeback after 11 years: How a text message led to his cameo in Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Imran Khan makes a comeback in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a comedy-thriller directed by Vir Das, set to release on January 16, 2026.
In a heartwarming social media post, actor and comedian Vir Das shared a behind-the-scenes look at the moment when Imran Khan agreed to be part of his upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which is set to mark Imran's highly anticipated comeback to the silver screen after an 11-year hiatus. The film, slated for release on 16 January 2026, promises to bring fresh energy to the industry, and Khan's involvement has sparked excitement among fans and critics alike.
Vir Das share text messages form Imran
Vir Das took to Instagram to share a screenshot of text messages exchanged between him and Imran Khan. The caption read: “True story! We thought of the maddest thing and made Imran do it in #HappyPatel. January 16th you get to see him and I can't wait! This is the actual screenshot from Feb 2024.”
The messages reveal a candid conversation that started with Imran reaching out to Vir: “Hey, been hearing good stuff about the film you're making! Any place I could cameo, you think?" Vir Das, clearly excited, responded with an enthusiastic “Are you kidding me???? ABSOLUTELY!!! Let me find something cool. I’m going to make sure it’s insane and fun.”
Imran, eager to be a part of the project, replied: “Sounds like fun. I'd love to be a part of it.” Vir assured him, saying, “Done. Let me design something cool and come at you in a few days. If we're doing something, it's gotta be pop and funny as f**k.”
This playful exchange marks a moment of creative collaboration between the two actors, and fans are eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry in Happy Patel, a lighthearted comedy that promises to bring out the best in both of them.
About Imran's comeback
Imran Khan, who took a break from the limelight after his last film Katti Batti in 2015, is finally making a comeback with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The actor, once a heartthrob of Bollywood with hits like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, had stepped away from acting after a series of less successful projects. His return, especially in a cameo role, is being eagerly anticipated by fans who have missed his charismatic presence on screen.
About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is an upcoming comedy-thriller directed by Vir Das, who also stars as the lead character, Happy Patel. The film follows Happy, an unlikely detective who stumbles upon a thrilling case filled with suspense, humour, and unexpected twists. The cast includes Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles, while Aamir Khan makes a special cameo, adding excitement to the project. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is set to release on January 16, 2026.
